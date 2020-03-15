JFRD: Fire at commercial building on Franklin Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescuers put out a commercial building fire at the Powell Building late Saturday night.

Several units from JRFD and Jacksonville Police rushed to the scene on Franklin Street at 10:20 p.m., where thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of the top of the building.

JFRD tweeted the fire was under control just after 10:30 p.m.

Crews got here just 10 minutes before that.

The extent of the damage is still unknown. No one was inside the building.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.