Sports

Report: Jaguars trade Calais Campbell

Defensive end traded for 5th-round pick

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Jaguars, Sports, Calais Campbell
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Adam Schefter with ESPN is reporting that the Jaguars have traded Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Campbell was the Jaguars Walter Payton man of the year award recipient for the Jags.

He also started all 16 games last season for the Jaguars and had 56 combo tackles.

