Report: Jaguars trade Calais Campbell
Defensive end traded for 5th-round pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Adam Schefter with ESPN is reporting that the Jaguars have traded Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
Campbell was the Jaguars Walter Payton man of the year award recipient for the Jags.
He also started all 16 games last season for the Jaguars and had 56 combo tackles.
Jaguars and Ravens have agreed to a trade in principle that would send Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per sources. Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020
