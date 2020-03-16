Famous ’Shrimp Festival’ in Fernandina Beach canceled
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The annual Shrimp Festival held in Fernandina Beach has been canceled.
Fernandina Beach Mayor Johhn Miller announced thew news on Facebook Monday morning. The event was scheduled for the first weekend in May.
“Based on CDC recommended measures the Shrimp Festival committee has decided to cancel this years event,” the post said.
There has been no plans to reschedule the event.
