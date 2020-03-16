Jax council member doesn’t know where he was exposed to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sam Newby, the Jacksonville City Council member is one of four people in Duval County to have positive for COVID-19, told News4Jax he has not traveled recently and has no idea how he was exposed to the disease.

“Of course I’m scared,” Newby told News4Jax on Monday.

Newby, who is an at-large council member for Group 5 which covers a large section of Northwest Jacksonville and a portion of the Westside, told News4Jax he originally went to the hospital on March 6 complaining of stomach problems -- not a symptom of coronavirus. When he returned Saturday, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was placed in isolation.

Newby said he self-quarantined during the week and sent Council President Scott Wilson an email about being ill. He said he has not been to City Hall since March 3.

“Out of concern and consideration for my colleagues and staff members, I feel it’s my duty to be transparent about my current condition," Newby wrote in an email to Wilson on Sunday. "I learned late Saturday night (3/14), that I was confirmed for exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Nevertheless, I am relieved to inform you that, due to my initial ailment, (which is not believed to have been the coronavirus) I haven’t reported to work since, March 3, 2020. Therefore, the risk of exposure to my colleagues and other city workers is minimal to none.”

Newby’s wife, who is an employee of the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, has not shown any symptoms but is not going to work as a precaution in spite of the Florida primary on Tuesday.

Newby said doctors have not told him how long he’ll be in the hospital, but he is a man of faith and has every reason to believe he will recover.

“I’ll be back soon,” Newby said.

Councilman Randy White, who visited Newby in the hospital before the positive confirmation, told Monday’s special City Council meeting by phone while following medical advice to self-quarantine asked Jacksonville Fire-Rescue’s chief medical officer for any additional guidance. He told News4Jax he has exhibited no symptoms.