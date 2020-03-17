Florida’s coronavirus cases climb to 192, including 2 new Northeast Florida patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida is home to two new coronavirus patients as the number of cases in the state rose to 192 on Tuesday, including 173 Floridians and 19 non-residents, according to the Department of Health.

An 11 a.m. update to the health department’s statewide database now shows an additional coronavirus case in Duval County and another new case in neighboring Clay County.

The statewide total, which includes six Floridians diagnosed elsewhere, represents a 32-case increase over Monday, which finished with 160 confirmed cases. Of the new cases, 31 are Florida residents and one is a non-resident.

The latest death is a 77-year-old Broward County patient whose case is associated with an assisted-living facility, according to the health department. Gov. Ron DeSantis said other patients are being tested and monitored, but he did not disclose the name of the facility.

Among counties in Northeast Florida, Duval County leads the way with six total cases, followed by four cases in Clay County, two in St. Johns County and one in Nassau.

In Duval County, the cases are comprised of five men and a woman, all of them ages 57 to 91. In Clay, they’re made up of two men and two women, ages 55 to 70. St. Johns County, meanwhile, has a man and woman who are 49 to 64 years of age, while the age of a Nassau County man is unavailable.

The increase in cases comes as DeSantis has introduced new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, including ordering all bars and night clubs to close for the next 30 days beginning Tuesday evening. He’s also asking restaurants to cut down on the number of people they serve in hopes of reducing crowds.