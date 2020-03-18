Jacksonville Beach restaurant offers free food to bar employees affected by COVID-19 closures

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered all of Florida’s bars and nightclubs closed for 30 days in a move meant to limit social interactions and help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. That means a large number of bar employees around the state will be without work for the next month, so one popular local restaurant is offering help.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, TacoLu in Jacksonville Beach said it will give free tacos and a drink to any Jacksonville Beach bar employees who have lost their jobs because of the governor’s order.

“Government shut you down? We’re here to help,” the post reads. “Two tacos and a soft drink, for takeaway only, is on us. You gotta prove that you worked @shimshamroom or @lynchsirishpub @mangos.2.0 or somewhere at this beach that was closed! Good luck and stay safe!”

A new poll released Tuesday found that 18% of adults reported that they had been laid off or that their work hours had been cut due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

About 25% of those making less than $50,000 a year said they had been let go or had their hours reduced, according to the survey released Tuesday by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist of 835 working adults in the United States.