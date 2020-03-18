JSO: Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night on Jacksonville’s Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police arrived on Roanoke Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Homicide Detectives ask anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or JSO non-emergency at 904-630-0500.