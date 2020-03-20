Glynn County declares state of emergency, closes beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Friday moved to place the county under a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No curfews are in place and Glynn County roads and borders are open, however, the declaration gives the Board of Commissioners decision to suspend ordinances, conduct meetings outside of a typical setting, order curfews and other functions should it choose to do so.

Additionally, St. Simons Island beaches, including the pier, are closed from 6:00 a.m. saturday until April 13. Jekyll Island beaches and beach restroom facilities will also be closed until further notice. Law enforcement will be patrolling the beaches.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners also temporarily amended the alcohol ordinances to allow restaurants to sell unopened bottles of beer and wine for off premises consumption with food takeout orders.