You must be 65+ to get tested for COVID-19 at site outside TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federally-sponsored drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus is opening Saturday in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field, Mayor Curry said during a news conference.

“The testing facility does not require a doctor’s order or scheduled appointment,” Curry said. “Clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on site. Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home.”

Curry said in accordance with the federal guidelines, testing at the Lot J site will be for anyone 65 years or older with an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher and with respiratory symptoms.

“We hope we can work with our federal partners in the days ahead and at some point expand that,” Curry said.

First responders and health care workers who have had direct contact with patients will be tested regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. Curry said test results will be given in three to seven days, and he said to anticipate long lines.

Public restrooms will not be available. A maximum of four people are allowed in a vehicle, and passengers who wish to be tested must be next to an operating window. Any additional passengers who wish to be tested must get back in line or return the following day.

If you’re being tested:

Bring your own pen

Bring photo identification

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

Health care workers and first responders need to bring work identification

Remain inside vehicle at all times

American sign language and Spanish language interpreters will be on site.

The city opened its first appointment-only COVID-19 test site on Friday outside the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The driver must show a physician’s order.

Additionally, Ascension St. Vincent’s has launched one of its own. That site, which opened Tuesday, is also requiring that patients be screened ahead of time.