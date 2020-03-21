Some Northeast Florida beaches still open during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Duval County beaches have closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, some beaches in surrounding counties, including Nassau and St. Johns, were still open Saturday.

Although vehicles are not currently permitted on St. Johns County beaches, all 42 miles of its beaches are still open to pedestrians. The same applies to Nassau County’s beaches, which run approximately 14 miles.

“We are preparing for additional people to be coming to the beach,” said Greg Foster, the director of Nassau County Emergency Management.

Foster said people at the beach appear to be complying with the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing. Signs at Peters Point Beachfront Park were up reminding people to stay in groups smaller than 10 people and to remain at least three to six feet apart.

“I’m just amazed at the people here,” said Jeanne Prudot Mercer, a Nassau County resident. “We came down here on Monday and it looked like the Fourth of July and today it is twice as many as people.”

“We are trying to do the best we can to protect the citizens of Nassau County and the visitors to Nassau, but we need their help by them remembering those guidelines,” Foster said.

Additionally, Flagler County beaches remained open. A news release from the county said it plans to keep the beaches open as long as visitors continue to self-regulate.

“There is nothing wrong with being outdoors as long as you are practicing social distancing,” Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said in a statement.

On Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that beaches in Duval County are closed until further notice. The mayor said there there will be signage notifying people of the closures at beach walkovers and access points. Some access points will be blocked off with barricades.