2 pedestrians injured in St. Augustine hit-and-run
SJSO says one of the victims was in a wheelchair
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Seriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run at Old Moultrie Road and Old Hastings Road in St. Augustine that injured two pedestrians Saturday.
The sheriff’s office told News4Jax one of the victims was in a wheelchair.
Luckily both of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Deputies are searching for a Maroon vehicle with damage on the right passenger side in connection with the hit-and-run.
Anyone who recogizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact SJSO.
