Local News

2 pedestrians injured in St. Augustine hit-and-run

SJSO says one of the victims was in a wheelchair

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Hit-and-run
SJSO investigates a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians Saturday, one of whom was in a wheelchair.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Seriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run at Old Moultrie Road and Old Hastings Road in St. Augustine that injured two pedestrians Saturday.

The sheriff’s office told News4Jax one of the victims was in a wheelchair.

Luckily both of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies are searching for a Maroon vehicle with damage on the right passenger side in connection with the hit-and-run.

Anyone who recogizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact SJSO.

