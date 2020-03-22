2 pedestrians injured in St. Augustine hit-and-run

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Seriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run at Old Moultrie Road and Old Hastings Road in St. Augustine that injured two pedestrians Saturday.

The sheriff’s office told News4Jax one of the victims was in a wheelchair.

Luckily both of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies are searching for a Maroon vehicle with damage on the right passenger side in connection with the hit-and-run.

Anyone who recogizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact SJSO.