Clay County asks for patience as distance learning plans take shape

Clay County updated its COVID-19 progress on Monday and also began to outline the process for distance learning, asking for patience during the rollout and telling parents that more information is on the way.

The cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay remains low in the area, said John Ward, director of emergency management in Clay County. Clay has seven active cases and one death, Ward said.

“All cases are isolated and being monitored by the department of health,” Ward said.

The other big news out of Clay was an update on its plans for school to resume next week through distance learning.

Calling the situation across the board unprecedented, interim superintendent David Broskie expanded on plans for distance learning, which is scheduled to begin March 31.

“This has never been done in US history, in the state of Florida or in Clay County district schools,” Broskie said. “This is going to require a lot of effort on everyone’s part to see that the best possible learning opportunities go to our students.”

Families in need of a Chromebook for distance learning can find out about that process and register for one on the district’s website here.

“We ask for patience in that regard,” Broksie said of the Chromebook and internet access device distribution. “It will take numerous days and the schedule will be posted as to what day each school will receive these items. So we ask for patience in that regard.”

As the process for distance learning continues to gain more clarity, Broskie said that internet access information and questions about distance learning will be addressed in the coming days.

Among other topics coming out of the Monday briefing:

• The Clay Chamber of Commerce has updated its website to include information about small business loans, among other pertinent information for Clay businesses. Wendell Chindra of the Clay chamber said that the county becomes the first in the state to be mobilized to be able to respond directly to businesses in Clay. All businesses in Clay county — not just chamber members — are eligible for assistance through the chamber.

• Clay County parks — with the exception of those located in Orange Park — remain open as normal. Closing hours are sundown. Orange Park has shut down its parks.

• There are no testing sites for COVID-19 in Clay County, Clay residents can visit the federal testing site in Jacksonville if there are

• All board and committee meetings in Clay County have been canceled through April 13. County manager Howard Wanamaker said that officials were working on plans to have those meetings virtually.

• Lines have been long for residents who were attempting to drop off waste at the Rosemary Hill facility. Wanamaker asked residents to continue to use curbside pickup instead of making trips to the landfill. Curbside service for waste and recyclables was still running.