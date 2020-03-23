FHP: Canadian man killed when BMW strikes bull on Interstate 95

A Canadian man has died after his BMW struck a bull Saturday night on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The BMW driven by Giorgio Del Mastro, 68, of Ontario was heading north on I-95 near Old Dixie Highway about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it hit a bull in the outside lane, troopers said.

Six other vehicles were involved in the crash following the initial collision, but troopers continue to piece together the sequence of events.

Del Mastro died of his injuries, according to the crash report.

A female passenger with the same last name was taken to Halifax Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the rest of the people involved in the crash had minor injuries.