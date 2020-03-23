Jacksonville’s best sushi: Sushiko Japanese Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for the freshest Japanese sushi and sashimi? Head over to the Avondale neighborhood for lunch or dinner at Sushiko, the JaxBest choice for best sushi.

Sushiko features a full service bar and an East Asian ambiance. You’ll enjoy some of the unbeatable lunch specials, and you might go cross-eyed at the different selections of sushi!

The kitchen is also serving up some delicious grilled hibachi. There’s also a vegan menu!

Sushiko is open seven days a week -- head to its website to take a closer look!