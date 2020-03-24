State’s COVID-19 cases up nearly 200; latest death in St. Johns County
11 new cases in Northeast Florida overnight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health brought more grim news, with the first coronavirus death reported in St. Johns County and a total of 1,412 positive cases in the state.
The latest number of positive tests included 135 cases in Northeast Florida, according to Florida Department of Health data, including the death of a 52-year-old St. Johns County resident who tested positive Monday and had reported contact with a known COVID-19 person.
So far, 135 cases have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (50), Alachua (37), St. Johns (22), Clay (10), Baker (4), Flagler (4), Columbia (3), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).
No new deaths in the area beyond those of an 84-year-old man in Jacksonville and an 82-year-old man in lay County reported Monday night. That brings the number of deaths in Northeast Florida to five, including three in Jacksonville and two in Clay County.
Notably, the state has acknowledged that 34 of its coronavirus cases are residents of long-term care facilities. Those include 14 in Duval, three in Baker, one in Clay and another in Bradford.
Health department data show that an overwhelming majority of people — 13,127 of 15,547, over 80% — have tested negative for coronavirus. Results for 1,008 tests are still pending and hundreds of more tests are being administered each day.
The state reports that 31% are now travel related.
County by county
- The 50 patients in Duval County include 23 men and 22 women whose ages range from 11 to 91. Three of those patients have died. Five cases are considered travel-related. So far, 634 people have tested negative and results for 47 tests are pending.
- In Alachua County, the 37 known cases are comprised of 21 women and 16 men, ages 2 to 69. The state classifies 11 cases as travel-related, and at least 11 are University of Florida staff or students. Data show 669 people have tested negative and 42 test results are outstanding.
- St. Johns County’s 22 cases include 18 men and four women with ages ranging from 21 to 76. One of those men just diagnosed Monday has died, according to FDOH. Two of the cases are not residents At least six cases are linked to travel. While results are pending for 26 tests, 243 people have tested negative for the virus.
- Two of Clay County’s 10 cases, which include six men and four women ages 25 to 82, are classified as travel-related. Two patients have died. Of 103 people tested, 86 have tested negative and seven are still waiting on results.
- None of Baker County’s four cases — two men and two women whose ages range from 64 to 87 — has been linked to travel history. One test result is pending and 16 people have tested negative.
- One of Flagler County’s four cases, which are made up of two women and two men ages 45 to 72, is travel-related. Fifty-five people have tested negative and two test results are pending.
- In Columbia County, two women and one man ages 46 and 70 have tested positive for COVID-19. Two cases are not believed to be related to travel and the third is under investigation. The state is awaiting 23 test results, but so far 30 people have tested negative.
- Putnam County’s two cases are a man and woman whose ages range from 67 to 82. One is considered travel-related. While 28 test results are pending, there have been 81 negative results.
- The lone case in Nassau County is a 68-year-old man whose infection is believed to be related to travel. The county has seen 81 people there test negative for COVID-19, with results pending on 28 others.
- Bradford County’s only patient is a 69-year-old man whose case is not considered travel-related. Nineteen people there have tested negative for the virus and three test results are pending.
