State’s COVID-19 cases up nearly 200; latest death in St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health brought more grim news, with the first coronavirus death reported in St. Johns County and a total of 1,412 positive cases in the state.

The latest number of positive tests included 135 cases in Northeast Florida, according to Florida Department of Health data, including the death of a 52-year-old St. Johns County resident who tested positive Monday and had reported contact with a known COVID-19 person.

So far, 135 cases have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (50), Alachua (37), St. Johns (22), Clay (10), Baker (4), Flagler (4), Columbia (3), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).

No new deaths in the area beyond those of an 84-year-old man in Jacksonville and an 82-year-old man in lay County reported Monday night. That brings the number of deaths in Northeast Florida to five, including three in Jacksonville and two in Clay County.

Notably, the state has acknowledged that 34 of its coronavirus cases are residents of long-term care facilities. Those include 14 in Duval, three in Baker, one in Clay and another in Bradford.

Health department data show that an overwhelming majority of people — 13,127 of 15,547, over 80% — have tested negative for coronavirus. Results for 1,008 tests are still pending and hundreds of more tests are being administered each day.

The state reports that 31% are now travel related.

