Local restaurant feeds medical staff on the front lines against COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local restaurant is stepping up to help feed doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to fight COVID-19.

Havana Jax has been operating in Jacksonville for decades. Due to the coronavirus, in-house dining at the restaurant is closed.

“The whole industry has changed a lot with all the coronavirus, but what we’re mostly involved with is trying to help our community and make sure everyone is safe during this coronavirus,” said general manager Michele Andrews.

To help the community during this time of uncertainty, the Cuban restaurant is cooking fresh, home-cooked meals for nurses and doctors working on the front lines of this crisis.

“We thought that we need to help our doctors and nurses since they are not able to go home and cook since they are working long hours, 14-24 hour shifts, they’re working,” explained Andrews. “So, we thought we’d give back by giving them food so that they can take it home and provide for their families.”

Havana Jax already delivered dozens of containers of food to the emergency department at Baptist Health downtown and on top of every container they wrote “Thank you!”

“We probably had about six phone calls from physicians thanking us for providing food for them and we want to extend that to all the doctors in our area," Andrews said.

Andrews said they are offering free meals to doctors and nurses in the entire Jacksonville area. For more information call 904-399-0609 and show your badge.