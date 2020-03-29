2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate Jacksonville incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men died and a third man was wounded in three separate incidents Sunday in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

About 8 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Harts Road at Dunn Avenue in the Highland’s area of the Northside, where they found a man dead of at least one gunshot wound in a vacant business parking lot.

Investigators said the man died sometime overnight, but they did not have an exact time frame. They said they were working to collect evidence, look at surveillance video and identify any witnesses who saw or heard anything.

About 8:40 a.m., police responded about to Brandywine Street at Calvin Street, north of Bunker Hill Boulevard, in the Lake Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, where they found a man who was unresponsive in a vehicle. Police said it was determined that the man died of unknown injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was not immediately known whether foul play was involved. Detectives said they will be looking for any witnesses or video that could assist in the investigation.

About 1 p.m., police responded to multiple gunshots fired in the area of Maclean Road, north of West 33rd Street, in the Royal Terrace neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville. Police said they found a man in his early 20s who had been struck by gunfire. The man was taken to UF Health hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Police said they also found a red car that had been struck several times by gunfire.

Investigators said they learned a black car occupied by at least two men armed with guns stopped, the men got out of the vehicle and then shot at the victim while he sat in his car.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).