Long lines for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Lot J

If you weren’t in line by 10 a.m. Saturday, you probably weren’t getting tested

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Tags: Coronavirus, News, Jacksonville
Photo: City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you weren’t in line for testing outside Lot J by 10 a.m. Sunday, chances were pretty good you would be asked to come back Monday.

The City of Jacksonville shared a photo showing cars in line, bumper-to-bumper along East Bay Street about 30 minutes after the testing site opened. The city has limited tests at the site to 250 a day.

