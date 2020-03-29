Long lines for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Lot J
If you weren’t in line by 10 a.m. Saturday, you probably weren’t getting tested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you weren’t in line for testing outside Lot J by 10 a.m. Sunday, chances were pretty good you would be asked to come back Monday.
The City of Jacksonville shared a photo showing cars in line, bumper-to-bumper along East Bay Street about 30 minutes after the testing site opened. The city has limited tests at the site to 250 a day.
There is a VERY large turnout for COVID-19 testing at Lot J this morning. The Department of Health and Human Services has limited tests at this site to 250 a day. Organizers advise that if you’re not in line within the hour, please come tomorrow.https://t.co/BCxR8bsQVK pic.twitter.com/5aMSukdhpS— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) March 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.