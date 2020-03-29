Report: Former Jaguar Tony Boselli hospitalized due to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguar Tony Boselli was recently admitted to a Jacksonville-area hospital due to the coronavirus, Mike Freeman, an NFL columnist for Bleacher Report tweeted Sunday.

Freeman reported that Boselli was initially in the intensive care unit, but he’s doing better and he’s still receiving treatment.

“The decision to report Boselli’s case was not made lightly and was done after extensive thought and deliberation over the past week,” Freeman tweeted.

Freeman also said he was told that several other current and former NFL players have tested for COVID-19.

Boselli, who will likely be admitted into the Hall of Fame one day, is one of several high profile sports figures who have contracted the virus. Others include James Dolan, Kevin Durant and Sean Payton. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 29, 2020

Boselli was the Jaguars’ left tackle from 1995 to 2001 and played safety at Lee High School.

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro and played in the AFC championship game in 1996.

For four straight years, he was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.