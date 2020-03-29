86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

86ºF

Local News

Report: Former Jaguar Tony Boselli hospitalized due to coronavirus

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Tony Boselli
Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Tony Boselli walks to the field prior to the start of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Tony Boselli walks to the field prior to the start of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguar Tony Boselli was recently admitted to a Jacksonville-area hospital due to the coronavirus, Mike Freeman, an NFL columnist for Bleacher Report tweeted Sunday.

Freeman reported that Boselli was initially in the intensive care unit, but he’s doing better and he’s still receiving treatment.

“The decision to report Boselli’s case was not made lightly and was done after extensive thought and deliberation over the past week,” Freeman tweeted.

Freeman also said he was told that several other current and former NFL players have tested for COVID-19.

Boselli was the Jaguars’ left tackle from 1995 to 2001 and played safety at Lee High School.

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro and played in the AFC championship game in 1996.

For four straight years, he was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: