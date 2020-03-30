Duval County poll worker tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A poll worker at a Mandarin precinct during the March 17 primary election has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

This individual worked at Precinct 608, located at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church at 3423 Loretto Road. The individual started experiencing symptoms six days after working at the polling site, was tested on March 27 and received a positive test result on Monday.

Due to privacy concerns, the name of the poll worker with the virus will not be disclosed.

All staff as well as other poll workers who were at this location are being notified of the situation and are advised to take appropriate steps. The supervisor of elections advises the 360 voters who went to this location on March 17 that they should also take appropriate steps and seek the counsel of a medical advisor. These voters will be contacted by mail or by phone in the coming days.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing, please self-isolate and contact a medical provider immediately.