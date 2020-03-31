Jacksonville police find body near Moncrief Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police on Monday found a body near Moncrief Creek in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

About 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call on Nash Road, near the intersection of Moncrief Road and West 45th Street. At that time, according to the Sheriff’s Office, police conducted a search of the area and identified a potential victim, but they were not able to find that person.

While conducting a follow-up search Monday afternoon in the area of Nash Road and West 42nd Street, the Sheriff’s Office said, police found the body of a man near Moncrief Road and the wooded tree line area.

Homicide detectives then responded to investigate.

Police asked anyone who heard or saw anything in the areas of West 45th Street and Moncrief Road, West 45th Street and Dodge Road, and further south near the railroad tracks near Dodge Road to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).