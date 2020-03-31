JFRD: Child dies in Westside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child died in a house fire Monday evening in the Wesconnett area of the Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said crews were called about 6:40 p.m. to a fire at a home on Bennington Drive, near the intersection of Timuquan Road and Seaboard Avenue.

When crews arrived, according to Prosswimmer, smoke was showing from the second floor of the house, and two adults outside said someone was still inside the second floor of the home.

Prosswimmer said a child died in the fire.

The state fire marshal and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating.

The Red Cross was also called for three adults and one child.