Nassau County to deliver meals and schoolwork at bus stops

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County School District announced it will deliver meals and schoolwork at bus stops three times per week. Buses will be running modified routes during this time, according to the district’s website.

You can find posted routes here to find the stop closest to you. Each delivery includes breakfast and lunch to last until the next drop. Parents may pick up the food for their children and the children do not have to be present at the bus stop.

The district said it will include social distancing practices and have parents take turns during pickups.

Deliveries start April 1 and will continue indefinitely.

Parents can call the office for more information at 904-225-0127 to find out the assigned drop off location. Parents can also an see assigned stops by downloading the Here Comes the Bus app.