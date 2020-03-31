Students in Clay County schools have begun learning virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the first day of virtual learning for public school students in Clay County, where campuses will remain closed through at least May 1.

The district, along with Duval, St. Johns, Columbia and Flagler counties made the decision to keep campuses closed through April after a recommendation from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. The last day of school for Clay County students is June 1.

The Clay County School District said it anticipates hiccups. Anyone who has trouble connecting should refer to the Getting Started newsletter.

“Rest assured that Clay County District Schools stands prepared to continue supporting students’ learning during this extended closure using the Instructional Continuity Plan,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The plan, for now, is to reopen schools in Florida on May 4, but that could change.