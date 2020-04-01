Mayo Clinic starts coronavirus testing for existing patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayo Clinic started coronavirus tests, but it comes with a catch for some. Tests are only available for existing Mayo Clinic patients, but even then, patients have to qualify under CDC guidelines before a test will be allowed.

City officials hope Mayo’s testing can help alleviate the number of people trying to get tested at its federal testing site at Lot J outside the TIAA Bank Stadium. At the Lot J site, only 250 people can be tested per day and results can take longer than 10 days.

Dr. Charles Booras said the parameters at the federal testing site is not reasonable.

“As a physician I am very disappointed in the delays of getting test results back. Because I know that 2000+ that have been tested federally at Lot J TIAA field there are going to be a lot of positives.”

Mayo Clinic Officials said patients who are tested can expect their results within 24 hours. Patients who are positive will get a phone call. Negative tests results will be sent in a message through the clinic’s online patient services.

Testing at Mayo will be available on campus at its drive-thru specimen collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, including weekends.

Mayo said its lab will be able to process more than 1,000 tests per day and will expand capacity over time. As many as 8,000 tests could be processed every week.