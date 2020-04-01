Partnership is serving up a ‘thank you’ to Jacksonville’s health care heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Partnering with Jacksonville restaurants, Feed Our Healthcare Heroes is serving up a thank you to doctors, nurses and technicians, who might not have time amid the COVID-19 pandemic to order a healthy meal.

Restaurants like Tidbits, D&G Deli and Grill, and European Street Cafe are delivering meals to those working tirelessly during the pandemic.

“This is very special,” said Latasha West, a delivery driver. “It let’s everyone know we care about them.”

From those serving meals, to those serving up health care -- they all say it’s about gratitude.

“We greatly appreciate the nurses, the doctors, everyone that’s doing a great job to help and take care of the community to make sure people are getting the right care that they need," West said.

It turns out, it’s a health recipe for some restaurants that are hungry for business right now, and a win-win.