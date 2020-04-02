St. Johns County plans to hold virtual graduations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In an email to parents and guardians on Thursday, St. Johns County Superintendent of Schools Tim Forson announced “the very difficult decision” to cancel high school graduations because of the University of North Florida Arena, where they were scheduled, will not be available.

“In addition, COVID-19 could still be a threat into the summer, we simply do not know. Your school will communicate virtual graduation plans as soon as they are finalized,” Forson said.

Public school campuses closed and students doing distance learning through at least May 1, but St. Johns is the first district in Northeast Florida to address graduation.

Forson also addressed issues with online access during St. Johns County’s first week of distance learning.

“I hope you and your child are starting to adapt to the online environment. This has been a learning week for everyone, and I am confident that the problems we have faced are being resolved. Our teachers continue to do amazing work for the benefit of all children,” Forson wrote.