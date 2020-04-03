Who is considered an essential worker?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Florida is now under a stay-at-home order and Georgia will be as of 6 p.m. Friday, a lot of people are still going to work.

These essential workers are keeping the states running, keeping us fed and staffing our hospitals.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, essential workers include those working in the following fields:

Communications

Chemical

Critical manufacturing

Commercial facilities

Dams

Defense industrial base

Emergency services

Energy

Financial

Food & Agriculture

Government facilities

Health Care and Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials & Waste

Transportation Systems

Water

For a breakdown of the essential workers in each field, click here.

In both Florida and Georgia, essential workers will be able to travel and move around to get from point A to point B while working and will not be required to carry a letter of proof, showing they can travel for work.