Jacksonville police announce arrest in March murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest in a March 2020 murder.

Police said Joshua Stamper was arrested Friday and charged in the incident that happened March 29th on Harts Road. Stamper is charged with murder in the second degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO does not publicly name victims of crimes. Family identified the victim in this case as 30-year-old Terrance Whitley. Family said Whitley was found shot dead in a parking lot.