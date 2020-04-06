Most who waited a week for COVID-19 test results getting good news

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Results from COVID-19 testing at Lot J and other sites in Jacksonville are slowly being distributed and most are getting good news -- their test was negative. Mayor Lenny Curry said that fewer than 6% of more than 6,000 tests taken in Jacksonville were positive -- among the lowest rates in Florida.

The lines for testing were smaller Monday and there were some people who could not be tested at either Lot J or the site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center require people to arrive by car. Mayor Lenny Curry told News4Jax that people who use public transportation must call the Health Department to make arrangements to arrange for a test.

People with health issues are urged to contact their doctor and not just show up at an emergency room.

Other than trips to the doctor, getting food or medicine or doing essential work, everyone is under orders to stay home. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the vast majority of people are complying.

“Aat the beginning of the stay-at-home order we handled about 300 or so complaints. Not all of those are valid,” Williams said. "We’ve written about 40 reports and refer them to a variety of agencies that are addressing these issues. We have not issued any notice-to-appear citations or made any arrests at this point. "

Williams added there are still a very small percentage of officers who are self-quarantined but no positive cases at the Sheriff’s Office. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is in the same situation, with a few people off the job waiting, but no firefighters diagnosed with coronavirus.