Jacksonville man suspected in plot to murder police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man suspected of hatching a plot to have a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer killed appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Bobby Lorenza Taylor is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed carjacking.

He’s being held at the Duval County jail on $700,000 bond.

Taylor, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, one week after the agency issued a be-on-the-lookout notice for him.

A JSO spokesperson said Taylor’s charges stem from an investigation into a plot to have an officer murdered, but no further details were provided.

Taylor has been arrested at least five times since 2014, according to a News4Jax search of Duval County court records.

Taylor was arrested last October for possession of a firearm by a felon, but that charge was dropped a month later. In 2017, he was sentenced to six months in jail for carrying a concealed firearm. He avoided a conviction in 2014 for possession of a firearm on school property because he was a minor.

News4Jax has requested copies of Taylor’s booking sheet and arrest warrant in the latest case. This story will be updated once those records are released.