Reward increased for information related to 5-year-old girl’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Coast Crime Stoppers on Wednesday announced an increased reward totaling $4,000 for information related to the murder of a 5-year-old girl, who Jacksonville police said was shot in an exchange of gunfire on the Northside.

Investigators said they were still working to obtain information regarding two unidentified people who were at the scene, as well as the location of Johnathan Hall (pictured below). Tom Everett Jr. (also pictured below) has been in custody and is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnathan Hall (left) is wanted and Tom Everert Jr. (right) has been arrested. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said a brown vehicle that was involved in the shootout had been located.

The grandparents of Kearria Attison, who was killed, and her 4-year-old sister, Paris West, said the children were sitting in a car with their mother outside a convenience store on Monaco Drive at De Paul Drive just after 4 p.m. Monday when the shootout happened. Police said Paris was injured by some of the debris.

Sheriff Mike Williams said both men have prior arrests and that Everett’s rap sheet is 15 pages long. Anyone who knows Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Everett went before a Duval County judge on Wednesday morning. Police said based on their investigation and surveillance video from the scene, an argument between two groups of people escalated into a physical fight, which led to the shooting.