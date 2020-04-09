Jacksonville firefighter tests postive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A firefighter who worked out of Jacksonville’s largest fire station who was off the job after showing symptoms of coronavirus has now tested positive for the disease, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday.

Because of that, 47 firefighters and paramedics from all three shifts of Station 28 on Hogan Road are self-quarantining and will be tested for COVID-19 while the station is being thoroughly sanitized. JFRD Chief Keith Power said the department was reaching out to anyone who had firsthand contact with the firefighter.

Powers also said those firefighters were among 63 JFRD employees currently off the job due to coronavirus-related issues.

Curry also announced that federal COVID-19 testing at Lot J of TIAA Bank Field will end Saturday, but after the site is closed on Easter Sunday, the city will reopen the site at 9 a.m. Monday and, from the public’s perspective, nothing will change other than the daily limit on tests will rise from 250 to 400.

Curry said his remaining two years in office will be focused on mitigation efforts from this virus and getting the city and its economy back on track. He said “politics is dead” as a result of the pandemic, which he called a life-changing event. He said “our response will define us as a people.”

Asked how the city will find the money for the response, Curry said the last thing he would want to do is burden the citizens with more taxes.