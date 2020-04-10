71ºF

CDC extends its “no sail order” for all cruise ships

The Coral Princess cruise ship arrives at PortMiami during the new coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Miami. According to Princess Cruises, disembarkation of guests is expected to take several days due to limited flight availability. Guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a “no sail order” for all cruise ships.

The CDC made the announcement Thursday saying the timeline was indefinite but would remain in place for at least 100 days.

As of April 10, more than 100 cruise ships remain at sea with nearly 80,000 crew members on board.

In recent weeks, at least 10 cruise ships reported crew or passengers that tested positive or experienced respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness.

