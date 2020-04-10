Florida National Guard to help as state takes over Lot J testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at TIAA Bank Field at noon Friday as the state prepares to take over that site and two others in Florida from the federal government.

The governor and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry both noted the change during Thursday news conferences and they will appear with Florida National Guard Assistant Adjutant General John Haas at the Lot J site in Jacksonville on Friday.

“Because we’re no longer under the federal restrictions, we should be able to accommodate way more than 250 a day,” DeSantis said Thursday. “The site that the state of Florida has run with local governments or with local health care systems like the one we did in Broward County with Memorial (Hospital), we run through 1,700 people a day, and that is a good model.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he plans for 400 tests a day at Lot J.

“In addition, results are starting to come back faster," Curry said. “If you test positive, you will be notified first and should have results within three to five days. Results for tagging negative tests may take an extra one to two days.”

The governor said the state is continuing to distribute rapid test machines from Abbott Laboratories, and he said the state is working to identify hospitals that require them.

“We think it’s really important to have the access to a rapid test, particularly in a hospital situation,” DeSantis said. “It helps protect the workers, and it also will help identify who has COVID and who does not as people come in who may be symptomatic.”