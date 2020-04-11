73ºF

Officer injured in Northwest Jacksonville shooting; suspect taken to hospital

Shooting happened in 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard.

Maggie Lorenz, Multi-media journalist

Tags: Jacksonville
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was injured in a Saturday shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

