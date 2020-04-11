Officer injured in Northwest Jacksonville shooting; suspect taken to hospital
Shooting happened in 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was injured in a Saturday shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.
According to JSO, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard.
The officer involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
