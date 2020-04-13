In death, Yulee’s Jake Berglund leaves legacy of ‘hope’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not the amount of time you’re here but the amount of impact you make during that time.

That’s the mantra that Jake Berglund lived.

Always smiling. Always inspiring.

Berglund, a freshman at Yulee High School who served as the Hornets’ mascot, Buzz, died on Easter following a two-year battle with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In his 15 years here, Jake did more than many do in a lifetime. His smile against odds that grew longer by the day, was with him until the end.

His family announced on its Team Jake Facebook page that Jake died on his own terms. He wanted to come home after more than a month in the hospital and enjoy the time he had left. And enjoy it he did.

Last Friday, a parade of friends, teachers and administrators flooded Jake’s neighborhood and celebrated him. One friend on Facebook called it the best traffic jam ever. He also wanted to be baptized, and he was, in a hot tub in one of the most poignant videos that you’ll see. It had nearly 50,000 views on Facebook in just seven hours.

“It never got to the point where he was questioning it, why me?,” said Baker County quarterback and Georgia Southern signee Alex Bowen, a former neighbor of Jake’s in Yulee. “It was just, ‘how can I use this to impact other people?’”

Jake’s journey had been well documented, probably because of his attitude and his smile. It would have been easy to self-isolate against what he was facing, but Berglund never did.

He battled through an agonizing first round of treatment that last nearly a year before being placed into a maintenance treatment program. Jake’s leukemia returned on March 6 and he’d been in the hospital nearly every day since before choosing to come home.

“I don’t look at it as, oh, why me, that I was diagnosed with cancer,” Jake said during a Dream Day event last June. “I look at it as an opportunity as, why not me? When you have a horrible disease such as leukemia, it makes me proud at the end of the day know that I can leave treatment and know I gave it my all.”

The Chainsmokers sent Jake a video message on March 12 before the took the stage at The Players military appreciation event at which Jake was supposed to attend. Tom Coughlin’s Jay Fund was a major supporter of Jake. He visited the Baseball Grounds and threw out a pitch at a Jumbo Shrimp game. He was a Dreams Come True participant. He was Yulee’s freshman class president.

And, he was proudly Buzz, Yulee’s mascot.

Jake gave it his all right up until he took his final breath.

He elected to end his treatment last week and returned home from Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Wednesday to begin hospice care. Tests showed that, despite intense and debilitating types of drug treatments, the disease was spreading.

What message did Jake leave?

“Just hope. He had a card and it said, losing is not an option. We were at his house and he told us, ‘I’m not losing.’ He said, ‘I’m going to heaven, I’m going to be winning.’ At 15 years old, that’s tough to say. But just the strength that he had and to know if you put your trust in God, things will be all right.”