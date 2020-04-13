State takes over Lot J coronavirus testing site in Jacksonville

The Lot J COVID-19 testing site at TIAA Bank Field reopened Monday morning under the control of the Florida National Guard.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department continues to assist at the site, which should be able to test up to 400 people a day now -- more than 250 person limit the federal government previously had at the site.

A line of severe storms moving through the area forced the site to temporarily close Monday morning around 10:30 a.m., about 90 minutes after it first opened.

The site will now test anyone who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the transition to the Florida National Guard will relieve the city’s first responders and free them up to resume their regular duties.

On Saturday, 299 people were tested, according to the city.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has ordered antibody tests because of the belief that many people are carrying the virus without realizing it.