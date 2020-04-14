City Council to vote on adding school sales tax referendum to ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council will vote on Tuesday night on whether to allow a referendum on a half-cent sales tax for Duval County schools to make it on the ballot in November.

It has been a contentious and litigious path to this point.

Upset by the slow-moving process, and ultimately, the withdrawal of the bill last August, Duval County Public Schools sued the city the following month about failure to bring the measure to voters. The referendum was brought back to the table on Feb. 25. Supporters made their case last month for the measure.

The Duval County School Board says it needs a staggering amount of money for improvements to schools, in excess of $1.9 billion. The half-cent sales tax would be in effect for 15 years and could net $1.2 billion.

The referendum was approved by three committee votes on Monday and Tuesday last week in relatively seamless fashion, earning 19 “yes” votes among the three and just two “no” votes. The Neighbor Community Service, Public Health and Safety Committee voted 6-1 for it. The Finance committee voted 7-0 in favor, while the Rules committee voted 6-1 in favor.

Councilman Rory Diamond was the lone “no” vote each time.

It is item No. 71 on the agenda for Tuesday night.