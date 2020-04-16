Several online banking services crash as stimulus cash is deposited

Some details reported by CNET, an American media website that publishes news on technology and consumer electronics, were used in this report. Find that story here: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/online-banking-struggling-as-people-check-for-coronavirus-stimulus-checks/

Dozens of financial institutions are reporting outages or issues for customers attempting to access online and mobile banking accounts.

The trouble with banking services comes the same day the IRS released 80 million coronavirus stimulus payments of at least $1,200, Wednesday.

Banks reporting outages included Chase, Capital One, PNC Bank, US Bank and Navy Federal, as well as the app Cash App. Announcements were made addressing the issues on Twitter support pages or their websites.

Web outage monitoring site Down Detector also shows a spike in outages for these and other online banking services, like Walmart Money Card.