Police: Man charged in Neptune Beach home invasion that led to resident firing shots

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with home invasion after police said a Neptune Beach resident fired shots at three armed intruders.

Investigators said as of Friday, Leonard Larramore was still in a hospital under guard. He’s been given a $100,000 bond. Records show he was on probation out of Nassau County for carrying a concealed weapon. News4Jax has requested his arrest report.

A Ring video camera captured the break-in at the Neptune Beach apartment on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed one person was shot in the chest, while two other men were said to be on the run.

The resident who fired the shots is not facing any charges.

As of Friday, police had not announced any additional arrests, and it appears they were still looking for two men. They asked anyone with information that could help the case to contact Neptune Beach police at 904-270-2413 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.