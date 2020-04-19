Homicide suspect found loitering near Jacksonville Beach dunes

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man who was sitting close to the dunes on Jacksonville Beach was questioned by police Sunday morning.

After talking with him, Jacksonville Beach Police officers discovered the man was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pennsylvania.

Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, was taken into custody and booked into the Duval County Jail as a fugitive from justice. He’s also been charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Investigators believe Gatti may have been involved in a deadly shooting at a condo near Pittsburgh.

Under the new guidelines laid out by the city when it reopened the beaches on Friday, sitting on the beach is not allowed.