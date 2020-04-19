Sparky the Fire Dog & Officer Hopps visit Fernandina Beach neighborhoods

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Police Department worked together Sunday to bring smiles to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sparky the Fire Dog and Officer Hopps rode through neighborhoods in the area to say hello to families and encourage them to stay healthy and stay safe.

“Sparky the Fire Dog & Officer Hopps have been self-isolating for a few weeks now and they are ready to get out and about!” the Fernandina Beach Police Department posted on Facebook.

In a video posted on the Fernandina Beach Fire Department Facebook page, Sparky the Fire Dog could be seen waving his paws as he rode in a fire engine while Officer Hopps followed behind in a Beach Ranger vehicle.