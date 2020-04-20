Clay County schools postpone traditional graduations until July

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Interim Clay County Superintendent David Broskie announced Monday that traditional graduations for Clay County students have been postponed until July.

“I just want to assure you that I’m committed to having a traditional graduation ceremony at all of our high schools in July,” Broskie said in a video address. “Of course, we are going to have to follow the latest CDC federal and state guidelines related to large groups of people gathering at that time.”

Broskie said the district plans to hold a special celebration of seniors during the night of the originally scheduled graduation ceremony, which was May 29.

“That’s a night that we’re going to honor students, their accomplishments and in general, the Class of 2020,” he said.

Clay County becomes the latest school district to alter its graduation plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duval County school district announced last week that it also plans to hold traditional ceremonies in July while St. Johns County schools canceled traditional ceremonies in favor of virtual graduation ceremonies.

“Certainly the Class of 2020 did not sign up for a worldwide pandemic. We live in extraordinary times. And I just wanted to reassure seniors that we’re going to do everything possible to honor this Class of 2020,” Broskie said.