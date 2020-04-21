1 dead, 2 injured, and 15 displaced in Westside duplex fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An early morning fire has taken the life of one person and displaced more than a dozen more.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire started at a duplex on 1st Street and Huron Street near the Coca-Cola bottle plant around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The flames spread and a nearby home also caught fire.

Two people were pulled from the burning building and transported to the hospital. One had life threatening injuries. JFRD said after a secondary search of the building, they found one person who didn’t make it out.

The Red Cross is providing help for the at least 15 people displaced. The State Fire Marshall has been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.