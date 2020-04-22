Decision on opening Nassau County beaches likely this morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Commissioners are meeting to discuss reopening the county’s beaches at 10 a.m.

County officials admitted they were hesitant to talk about reopening, but couldn’t ignore the issue any longer.

The county told News4Jax it has received hundreds of emails on the topic. Officials estimated half were in favor of opening but just as many urged commissioners to wait until the pandemic is over.

Nassau County has 46 positive cases of COVID-19. Compared to neighboring Duval with 909 cases and Clay County with 256 cases, Nassau has one of the lowest numbers of cases in the Northeast Florida area.

However, nearly a third of Nassau’s population is people aged 65 and over, a demographic considered to be one the most vulnerable in COVID-19 outbreaks.

Not far away, Fernandina Beach leaders decided Tuesday not to open its beaches, noting that people would cross state lines to visit.

“We are so close to Georgia. We will have Georgians at our beaches so that is another dynamic that we need to consider in opening our beaches,” Fernandina Beach Commissioner Mike Lednovich said.