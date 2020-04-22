Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette hosts virtual classes with Duval County students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Players from the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be a light shining bright amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes star running back Leonard Fournette, who held a virtual class with Duval County Public Schools students on Tuesday, thanks to series presented by P&G and Publix, and hosted by ProCamps.

The goal is to keep students engaged and learning while they’re away from the classroom.

Fournette spent about 30 minutes with the students. He went 10 for 10 on a pop quiz that included subjects ranging from football to chemistry to natural science.

There was also a fitness session where Fournette gave the students a few ideas of how to stay active while at home.

The running back has become more involved in the community over the past year or so -- he’s tried to take on more of a leadership role. Meantime, his comments on social media about wanting the Jaguars to sign Cam Newton haven’t gone over well with the Jaguars brass, who are looking for a drama-free offseason.