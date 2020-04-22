Residents in area of Sawgrass Publix asked to shelter in place after shots fired at deputy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway after at least one person fired shots at, at least one deputy in the Ponte Vedra Beach area, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy blue-lighted a car, which was reported stolen, on A1A in Ponte Vedra and someone inside the car started shooting at the deputy, leading to a pursuit.

It’s uncertain whether deputies returned fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car was found in a parking lot near the Sawgrass Publix, and deputies are trying to find whoever was in the car.

Those in the area of that Publix are asked to shelter in place as deputies search the area.

“We are asking all people in the area to go inside, lock their doors, stay away from windows and call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Anyone in or near the Publix in Ponte Vedra are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE as deputies are searching for an individual or individuals that opened fire on them during a traffic stop.



This individual or individuals are believed to still be armed and dangerous. — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) April 22, 2020

Linda Suggs told News4Jax by phone that she was going to check out at the Publix when employees locked the doors of the store and moved customers back into the aisles.

“We were lucky, you know, that we weren’t in the parking lot when that was going on, basically, is what I was thinking," Suggs said. “I’m just waiting patiently. Nobody is nervous or anxious. We’re all 6 feet apart."

Aerial video from Sky 4 showed a SWAT vehicle behind a dark-colored pickup truck with a cracked windshield in the parking lot.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.