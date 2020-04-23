Nassau County school district releases tentative graduation plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nassau County’s high schools are planning to hold graduation ceremonies this summer, assuming social distancing rules are lifted by then.

On Thursday, the Nassau County School District released a tentative plan to let seniors graduate in person in late June — or mid-July if the first option falls through.

“We are proud of our Seniors for their perseverance and patience as they’ve adjusted to the challenges and disappointments presented during this unprecedented time,” the school district said in a message posted on its Facebook page. “We have a plan to honor and recognize our Senior Class of 2020 while keeping our cherished traditions intact.”

The preliminary plan comes as school districts throughout Florida make arrangements for non-traditional graduations in light of the coronavirus pandemic. They pivoted to distance learning in March and will keep working remotely for the rest of the school year.

The plan banks on the prospect that officials might soon relax some of the safety measures put into place to curb the spread of the virus. It also notes that the number of guests in attendance will likely be limited.

Under the tentative plan, the county’s high schools would graduate the week of June 22 with the ceremonies being held at 9 a.m. throughout the week at each school’s football field. Here’s the schedule:

June 22: Fernandina Beach High School

June 23: West Nassau High School

June 24: Hilliard Middle-Senior High School

June 25: Yulee High School

If it rains on any of those days, the school’s graduation would be moved to 7 p.m. the same day.

If, however, those dates doesn’t pan out, or strict social distancing rules remain in place, the backup plan is for seniors to graduate the next month instead. The contingency schedule is as follows:

July 13: Fernandina Beach High School

July 14: West Nassau High School

July 15: Hilliard Middle-Senior High School

July 16: Yulee High School

Additional details about these events are expected to be released by the schools.