Police: Teen handling gun in home shoots mom in hand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen shot his mother in the hand while handling a firearm in their home early Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
According to police, officers were called to an emergency room facility just after 2 a.m. because someone had been shot.
When officers arrived they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her hand.
Investigators said they were told the woman and her 17-year-old son, whose names were not released, were at their apartment on Confederate Point Road when she was shot by her son, who was handling a firearm in another room.
Her injury was not considered to be life-threatening.
The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is taking the lead in the investigation and will try to determine what occurred, police said.
No arrests have been made at this time.
